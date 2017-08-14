Zamudio achieves his goals in bodybuilding

After a lot of effort, Fallbrook resident Victor Zamudio came out on top at the Memorial Day Muscle Beach International Classic competition held in Venice May 29.

For Zamudio, “The experience is nothing short of unforgettable, but perhaps even more so is the journey. It wasn’t easy trying to remain 100 percent committed to the plan.”

In the end, Zamudio won his weight class as well as the overall title. He took first place in the novice middle weight division (155-178 pounds) and took the overall title for the novice bodybuilding division.

“It was a great event that allowed me to prove that there is a lot of talent in the town of Fallbrook,” said Zamudio, who moved here in 2005 from Santa Rosa.

“Since I moved here, this town has given me nothing but blessings,” said Zamudio. “It has been a wonderful experience to be a resident in the town of Fallbrook.”

Zamudio said he trained hard for the event in Venice.

“It was a great competition which took a lot of effort,” said Zamudio. “I prepared for one whole year with dieting and working out hard at the best gym in town, Club Paradise Fitness.”

Zamudio also credits the help and support of everyone around him for his success, and gave special recognition to his girlfriend, Yessica.

“I can only imagine she endured more than I did,” said Zamudio. “After all, she had to put up with me through all my tantrums when I was craving unhealthy food. The diet wasn’t a joke, not the most enjoyable but the one with the best results possible.

“Eating the same thing day after day can make someone go a bit crazy, but it proves to be the only way to achieve the overall goal of losing the most amount of body fat and to condition the body for competition,” continued Zamudio. “After all, everyone is giving everything they got. So the diet has to be very disciplined and committed,”

Zamudio added that enjoyed the competition.

“The one thing that I loved was knowing I got the opportunity to compete against people that I can admire for their hard work and commitment,” said Zamudio. “It motivated me to work harder. I knew they were bringing it, so I needed to reciprocate. I just always feel motivated whenever I see people work hard.

“Whenever I see someone at the gym putting in time and effort, it makes me feel great,” continued Zamudio. “I’m a personal trainer and I love what I do, but I love more seeing people be successful in achieving their goals. That’s the whole reason I compete in bodybuilding and why I love to help people.”

Zamudio said as a trainer and fitness coach, he feels “blessed to be able to share this experience with everyone that can relate. It brings me joy to know I can lead by example and help to motivate more people, here in this town of Fallbrook, to begin and achieve their fitness and health goals.”