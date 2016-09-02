Art association meeting is on Sept. 8





FALLBROOK – The September meeting of the Fallbrook Art Association will be on Thursday the eighth at the Fallbrook School of Arts on Alvarado. The guest artist will be Joe Oakes who will do a demonstration in acrylics.

Oakes is a California artist focusing on representational paintings of landscapes and street scenes. He has a BFA from Cal State Fullerton and currently lives in Palm Springs. He uses exaggerated color, light and shadow to capture one’s imagination. “For me it’s more about atmosphere, feeling and emotion and conveying that to you,” Oakes said.

FAA general meetings are held at the Fallbrook School of the Arts and open to the public starting at 5:30 p.m. Members are welcome to bring one work in progress for comments and suggestions from the demonstrator. Oakes will also have a workshop (fee charged so bring a checkbook to reserve a spot) on Sunday, Sept. 11. He will have a materials list at the meeting.