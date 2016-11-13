Cal Fire battling brush fire at Gopher Canyon Rd. and I-15

ESCONDIDO — Interstate 15 was closed and firefighting helicopters were called in to help fight a brush fire that jumped the freeway north of Escondido today.

The blaze was first reported at 11:05 a.m., north of the Gopher Canyon and Champagne Boulevard exit. It had consumed 10 acres in 90 minutes, and was threatening eight homes at 12:35 p.m., Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said.

Northbound traffic on Interstate 15 was stopped five miles north of Escondido, at Gopher Canyon. Southbound traffic was blocked at the Old U.S. 395 offramp south of Bonita.

The old road next to the freeway was also closed at Champagne Acres, CHP officers said.

Witnesses said vehicles stopped on the freeway were turning around to flee, and were driving the wrong direction on the freeway and its on ramps.

There was no immediate identification of a cause for blaze, Sanchez said. Nor were there any reports of injuries or structure damage.