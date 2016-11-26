Car rolls over on W. Lilac Rd

By on No Comment

EARLY INFORMATION: At 9:28 pm tonight, a vehicle was reported as flipped over on the side of the road on W. Lilac Rd.  in Bonsall.  By 9:44 pm it was reported that one person was self extricated from the vehicle.

 

Julie founded the Village News to provide a platform for reporting local news and the good things going on in the community as well as supporting the businesses and local economy.

