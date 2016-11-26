Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post EARLY INFORMATION: At 9:28 pm tonight, a vehicle was reported as flipped over on the side of the road on W. Lilac Rd. in Bonsall. By 9:44 pm it was reported that one person was self extricated from the vehicle. Car rolls over on W. Lilac Rd added by Julie Reeder on November 26, 2016 View all posts by Julie Reeder → Julie founded the Village News to provide a platform for reporting local news and the good things going on in the community as well as supporting the businesses and local economy. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.