Coping with psychosis from Parkinson’s disease takes support

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support Group will hold their monthly meeting, Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. Meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month.

This month’s topic, Parkinson’s psychosis, will focus on “What to look for, and what can be done to cope?”

Lisa Stinchcomb with ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical innovator, will discuss what to look for and what can be done to cope with this aspect of Parkinson’s disease. She will also share information about new drug therapy recently approved and released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Prior to the program, there will be a time for sharing, coffee and refreshments. The meeting is held in support of people with Parkinson’s disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

For more information, call Irene at (760) 731-0171, Rodger at (760) 470-9133 or Linda at (760) 728-4604.