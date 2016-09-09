Deadline to claim money quickly approaching

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County’s treasurer-tax collector has announced that around $352,000 in overpaid property taxes or county fees remain unclaimed, and Monday is the deadline to come forward. The money belongs to more than 1,100 people who may not know they are owed funds, Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said.

“If your name’s on the list, the payouts could range from $10 to $13,000. I’m disappointed we cannot give this money away,” McAllister said. “Share this with your friends, family and neighbors, in person and on social media. We want every penny claimed.”

Just under $20,000 has been claimed by 54 people since McAllister initially put out the word in mid-July that $372,244 was waiting to be doled out.

Every year, McAllister’s office tries to reunite San Diegans with money they have overpaid. In the past five years, the Treasurer-Tax Collector has refunded more than $330,000. State law says countywide monies unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county’s general fund, a process called escheatment.

Anyone who may have a claim can contact the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office at (877) 829-4732 or check online at www.sdtreastax.com for assistance.

There is no charge for the service.