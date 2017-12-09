Firefighters enter third day of battling the Lilac fire; Santa Ana winds to pick back up

A day after making progress against the Lilac Fire thanks to lighter winds, crews can expect to see Santa Ana winds pick up again today as they enter their third day of battle.

Authorities reduced mandatory evacuation orders to warnings in several area Friday after firefighters gained momentum on containing the blaze, which was 15 percent contained as of Friday night.

The fire scorched about 4,100 acres within 24 hours near Fallbrook and destroyed at least 105 structures and damaged 15 others. Thousands of North County residents fled their homes after the blaze broke out for unknown reasons about 11:25 a.m. Thursday just west of Interstate 15 and north of Lilac Road in Pala Mesa amid gusty, arid weather.

At least 1,500 structures remain threatened, authorities said.

Cal Fire downgraded evacuation orders to voluntary evacuation warnings in the following areas Friday:

— West of Wilshire Road to North River Road;

— South of North River Road from Wilshire to Holly Lane;

— South of Holly Lane from North River Road to Mission Road;

— South of Little Gopher Canyon Road to Sagewood Road;

— South of Dentro De Lomas at Nors Ranch Road;

— Via Maria Elena south of Camino Del Rey;

— Camino Del Rey south of Bobritt Lane;

— Aquaduct Road south of Via Ulner Way;

— North of Tumbleweed Lane between Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road;

— South Mission north of Hellers Bend;

— Sunset Grove Road north of Via Encinos;

— Alta Vista Drive north of Palomar Drive;

— Linda Vista Drive north of La Canada Road;

— Knottwood Way north of Flowerwood Lane;

— Gird Road north of Mary Lewis Drive;

— Sage Road north of Brodea Lane;

Despite a lack of flames and smoke in some areas affected by the fire, hotspots could still be fanned by Santa Ana winds forecast for today and Sunday, and authorities said other evacuation orders will remain in place.

“Just because we’re not seeing smoke in the air doesn’t mean that we’ve turned the corner on this fire,” Chief Ken Pimlott, director of Cal Fire, said early Friday afternoon.

Cal Fire and Cal OES damage assessment teams have begun their inspections. As inspections are completed, damaged and destroyed numbers are likely to change, authorities said.

Some 20,000 people were without power as a result of the fire, authorities said Friday. There were at least six injuries reported Thursday, including a firefighter who dislocated a shoulder and one who was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Three non-firefighters suffered burn wounds of unknown severity while another person suffered a case of smoke inhalation.

More than 1,000 firefighters and other personnel were working the fire, aided by 15 helicopters, including some military aircraft, Kendal Bortisser of Cal Fire said.

San Diego County was quick to proclaim a state of local emergency mid-afternoon Thursday, helping make the region eligible for state and federal resources.

Authorities set up evacuation centers for the displaced at Bostonia Recreation Center in El Cajon, Carlsbad Forum in Carlsbad, East Valley Community Center in Escondido and at Oceanside and Fallbrook high schools.

A shelter at the Stagecoach Community Park filled to capacity Thursday night and evacuees were asked to go instead to the East Valley Community Center

The Oceanside High School shelter also filled to capacity Friday morning and evacuees were asked to go instead to a newly opened shelter at Palomar College.

People with horses and livestock were advised to take their animals to shelter at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. At least two dozen horses were killed when the fire raced through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, where nearly 500 horses are stabled.

The cause of the blaze — which broke out amid a National Weather Service “red flag” wildfire warning slated to expire Sunday night — was not immediately clear.