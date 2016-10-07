New high school structure gives students easy access to administration

Being nearly two months into the school year, students at Fallbrook High have gotten a chance to get used to new schedules, new classes and new faces on campus. In addition, students are well on their way to being accustomed to the new small learning communities, which have been fully implemented this year.

According to Fallbrook Union High School Principal Larry Boone, the three different learning communities, commonly called houses, are named Freedom, Honor and Spirit.

“The names are designed to be the initials of Fallbrook High School,” said Boone. “It’s designed so that houses personalize and connect every student to an adult and make a bigger school of students feel smaller.”

If parents or students have a need or concern, they can go to their house office for assistance, as opposed to going into the principal’s office as was done in previous years.

The structure of administration and student support has changed as well. Each house has its own principal, with Dr. Narciso Iglesias, Dr. Stephanie Osowski, and Amy Zilk serving as house principals.

“We also added two counselors, lowering the counseling ratio,” said Boone. “It’s a lot more manageable with each house having two counselors. Their caseload is about 300 instead of 500, which is a big difference.”

Another large difference that can be seen in houses is the way students interact with each other – through restorative circles.

“It’s another way to connect with students,” said Boone. “We were able to hire a restorative practice teacher on special assignment (TOSA), Steven Martinez, our math chair.”

Teachers were divided among the houses as well, so that 9th

and 10th grade students can take classes with their house teachers.

“Those house teachers can meet together and talk about students who are struggling,” said Boone. “Each home is equally split. We looked at special education, ethnicity, GPA, and everything you could possibly imagine. All houses look the same.

“We normally don’t let 9th and 10th graders pick their teachers, and they are the only grades required to take classes with houses,” explained Boone. “We still only have one band, football team, choir, drama program, and art program. Our 11th and 12th graders are all over the campus, and have more choices in classes than the 9th and 10th graders do.”

Boone cited research that shows small learning communities are directly connected to school attendance and achievement.

“On top of that, you get the huge part of being connected, or having a personal connection with an adult in the house,” said Boone. “It’s harder for kids to fall through the cracks.”

As a way to bring unity and school spirit throughout all three houses, the high school is currently working to set up a student advisory group that will help lead houses in activities.

“During our first house competition, we played a game of tug-of-war, and the Spirit house won,” said Boone. “Each house will plan other activities to connect with the other houses. We will have a lot of activities to give them identities.”

It has taken a lot of planning on behalf of teachers and administration, said Boone.

“It was a brutal summer,” he said. “It’s easiest on students, who are excited and adapt to change easier. Some teachers moved out of classrooms they had been in for 20-30 years. They’re giving their best shot to make it work.”