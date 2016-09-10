Pala’s Infinity Showroom to host Monday Night Football parties

PALA – Every Monday evening beginning Sept. 12, the Infinity Showroom at Pala Casino Spa & Resort will turn into Southern California’s Monday Night Football (MNF) headquarters.

The showroom will open at 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 for an NFL double-header featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Redskins in the first game and the repatriated Los Angeles Rams versus the San Francisco 49ers in the second game.

The 17 giant screens in Infinity will televise MNF games starting at 5:30 p.m. each week after the season-opening doubleheader. Pala’s MNF parties will feature two themes: Fan’s Night and Tailgate Party, and will alternate each week.

All fans age 21 and older in attendance can win prizes throughout the first three quarters of each game during commercial breaks, timeouts, quarter changes and any break in the action. Fan’s Night prizes will include NFL Wilson footballs, NFL watches and jerseys, and a $100 cash drawing at the end of the third quarter.

Tailgate Party gifts will include snack helmets, stadium chairs, tailgate coolers and two tickets to each San Diego Chargers home game at the end of the third quarter. Four steak and crab dinners for two, with VIP booth service, again will be awarded at each MNF game. NFL hats and key chains of the competing teams will be awarded each week, and three pepperoni pizzas also will be awarded before the end of the first quarter.

MNF at Infinity will be free and open to the public. Fans 21 and older will receive one free drawing ticket and can earn additional drawing tickets with a minimum $5 or more purchase of food at the tailgate food bar, a minimum $10 or more purchase of beverages, or by purchasing the featured beer (Bud Light or Coors) of the week.

Fans can earn drawing entries until half time and drawings will be held during each game until the end of the third quarter. There will be no limit on the amount of tickets or prizes guests can earn, however, they can only earn tickets up to the start of the third quarter.

Guests who are Privileges Card members will receive an additional ticket. Fans can get drawing tickets starting at 5:15 p.m. each week, but on Sept. 12, drawing tickets will be given out starting at 6 p.m. for the 7:20 p.m. game only.

Infinity will offer full bar service and the tailgate food section will have a variety of entrees, including chili dogs and buffalo hot wings for purchase. The winners of the four steak and crab dinners, with booth service, will be presented their prizes the following week.

The NFL Monday Night Football schedule for the 2016-17 season at Pala includes:

Sept. 12 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Redskins

Sept. 12 7:20 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Sept. 19 5:30 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears

Sept. 26 5:30 p.m. Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Oct. 3 5:30 p.m. New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Oct. 10 5:30 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

Oct. 17 5:30 p.m. New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals

Oct. 24 5:30 p.m. Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Oct. 31 5:30 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Nov. 7 5:30 p.m. Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks

Nov. 14 5:30 p.m. Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Nov. 21 5:30 p.m. Houston Texans vs. Oakland Raiders in Mexico City

Nov. 28 5:30 p.m. Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

Dec. 5 5:30 p.m. Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Dec. 12 5:30 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Dec. 19 5:30 p.m. Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins

Dec. 26 5:30 p.m. Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys