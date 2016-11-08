Updated results for local offices, measures and statewide propositions

EARLY STORY

As of 6 am Wednesday morning, it appears Hillary Clinton won California, but Trump won enough electoral votes to win the presidency. Darryl Issa appears to also have won with a narrow lead over Doug Applegate to hold his Congressional seat.

Here are the other winners, according to numbers we have from the San Diego Registrar of Voters with 100% of the precincts and votes counted.

Duncan Hunter -US Representative 50th District

Marie Waldron -State Assembly 75th District

Shea barely beat out Mark Wyland for County Board of Education 5th District by 1% difference.

Hensch, Deerfield and Halcon won the Palomar Community College District.

Dick Olsen and Erin Marie English safely won the two seats on the Bonsall Unified School District board, while Sharon Koehler and Leo De Meo kept their Fallbrook High School board seats. In Vallecitos School district, Michelle Lalonde and Rae Lynn Heilbronn won.

For Fallbrook Public Utility District, Don McDougal and Al Gebhart safely won their seats.

Griffith, Moir and Gozzeman won the Palomar Health board seats.

Hamilton and Mack won the Rainbow Municipal Water Board seats 2 and 5.

Fallbrook County Planning Area – Billburg received the least number of votes, however with a recent departure of a Planning Group member, all the candidates will likely serve.

Measure D for Lilac Hills Ranch failed with 64 to 35% vote.

Measure AA, the FUHD $45 million bond won, while Measure DD for Bonsall failed to garner 55% of the vote.

State Ballot Propositions – 6,785 of 24,849 precincts reporting

Yes No

Prop 51 4,560,848 3,894,456

Prop 52 5,830,988 1,212,898

Prop 53 3,975,607 4,223,617

Prop 54 5,262,110 2,927,315

Prop 55 5,239,394 3,193,113

Prop 56 5,434,922 5,434,922

Prop 57 5,390,023 3,077,277

Prop 58 6,117,111 2,321,350

Prop 59 4,208,959 3,823,152

Prop 60 3,805,403 4,457,841

Prop 61 3,852,872 4,469,866

Prop 62 3,894,410 4,545,732

Prop 63 5,344,854 3,175,536

Prop 64 4,853,028 3,804,084

Prop 65 3,742,438 4,639,869

Prop 66 4,117,942 3,975,870

Prop 67 4,384,791 4,042,748