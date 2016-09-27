September is Library Card Sign-Up Month at SDCL

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month at San Diego County Library (SDCL). A library card is one of the most valuable cards a person can own. Last fiscal year, SDCL provided over $103 million in services to the community. That’s $74.8 million in books, movies, and music CDs, $23.7 million in computer access, and $5.1 million in free classes and events.

A library card gives its holder free access to a network of 42 million books, DVD movies and music CDs, and can be used at any of the county branches, bookmobiles, and 24/7 Library to Go kiosks. An SDCL library card also offers access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines, a variety of databases, and Career Online High School which offers adults the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and career certificate online.

This year the county library is celebrating Library Sign-Up Month by unveiling five new library cards featuring San Diego County Library customers reading a book and opening up their imagination to endless possibilities.

Residents are encouraged to come in today and join the 5.4 million customers who visit the 33 branches, two bookmobiles, and two 24/7 Library to Go kiosks.