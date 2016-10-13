Suspect leads deputies on chase to Pala

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who refused to yield to deputies today led a North County road chase that ended in a standoff near Pala Casino.

The pursuit began in the San Marcos area about 10 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The suspect fled to the north and east before doubling back to the west on state Route 76. At Pala Temecula Road and Pala Mission Circle, he pulled to a halt but refused to exit the light truck he was in.

Deputies with their guns drawn took up positions around the pickup and ordered the man to get out and surrender.

The suspect was armed with a large rock and doused himself with gasoline as he sat behind the wheel of the stationary truck, according to CBS News 8.

The stalemate was ongoing as of 11:30 a.m. and causing traffic problems on Route 76.

It was not immediately clear why deputies tried to pull over the man in the first place.