Update on rainfall totals around San Diego County

Light rainfall is expected to linger in parts of San Diego County this morning as the second of two wet winter storms that drenched the region this week moves out of the area.

A National Weather Service flood warning remains in effect for the San Diego River, which crested at 14.15 feet at 2:15 a.m. On Monday night, San Diego police advised nearby residents, especially in homes that have been affected in the past, to monitor the rising river, and to be aware of fallen trees and road closures.

“Current forecasts suggest flooding of several area roadways, the parking garage, golf course and a few lower lying businesses,” according to the weather service. “Expect added travel delays in the area.”

Forecasters said the river levels should fall to below flood stage this afternoon, but it could take until tonight to decrease to below the level of low water crossings.

As of late Monday afternoon, Lindbergh Field had received more rain this season — 10.38 inches since Oct. 1 — than its annual average of 10.33 inches, the weather service reported.

The showers also set daily precipitation records Monday at Palomar Mountain, with 5 inches (exceeding the prior Feb. 27 milestone of 2.05, set in 1983); Escondido, with 2.28 inches (exceeding 2.25, set in 1938); Campo, with 2.23 inches (exceeding 0.84, set in 1951); Alpine, with 1.72 inches (exceeding 1.1, set in 2003); El Cajon, with 1.43 inches (exceeding 0.9, set in 1983); Vista, with 1.22 inches (exceeding 0.76, also set in 1983); and Chula Vista, with 1.22 inches (exceeding 0.4, set in 2001).

In a 72-hour period ending at 4 a.m. today, the storms had dropped 9.04 inches of rain at the Palomar Observatory; 7.70 inches on Mount Woodson; 7.30 inches in Mesa Grande; 6.99 inches in Birch Hill; 6.69 inches at the Henshaw Dam; 6.39 inches at Lake Cuyamaca; 2.15 inches in Fallbrook; 2.13 inches at Camp Pendleton; 5.13 inches at the Ramona Airport; 4.72 inches in Valley Center; 4.69 inches in Poway; 4.07 inches in La Mesa; 4.01 inches in Escondido; 3.57 inches in Kearny Mesa; 3.46 inches in Alpine; 3.31 inches in Santee; and 3.24 inches in Carlsbad.

Gauges also recorded 2.98 inches of rain at Mount Laguna; 2.72 inches at Fashion Valley; 2.69 inches in La Jolla; 2.67 inches in San Marcos; 2.63 inches in Warner Springs; 2.53 inches in Campo; 2.24 inches in Lakeside; 1.96 inches in Chula Vista; 1.95 inches in Oceanside; 1.75 inches in Ranchita; 1.03 inches in San Felipe;

.72 of an inch in Borrego Springs; and .64 of an inch in Ocotillo Wells, according to the NWS.

The heavy rain also led to a slew of traffic accidents. Between midnight and 4 p.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol logged 509 collisions on freeways and rural roads in the county, compared with about 140 crashes the agency responds to on a typical dry weather day.

San Diego County is expected to dry out later today and warmer weather is in the forecast from Wednesday through Friday, according to the NWS.